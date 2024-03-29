Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

KMB stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

