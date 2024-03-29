Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

United States Steel stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

