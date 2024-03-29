Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,853 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $227.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

