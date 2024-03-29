Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after acquiring an additional 511,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

