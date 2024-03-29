Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.22 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

