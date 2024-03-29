Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.