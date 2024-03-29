Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
