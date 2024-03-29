Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.