Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.