Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.34 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

