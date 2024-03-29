Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $124,600.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.38 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.