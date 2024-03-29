Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.64.

KR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

