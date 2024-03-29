Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.26 ($20.93) and traded as high as €21.10 ($22.93). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.05 ($22.88), with a volume of 913,341 shares.
Lagardere Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.26.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
