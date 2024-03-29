Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $18.40. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 86,081 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

