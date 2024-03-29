Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

