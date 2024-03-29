Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $145.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leidos traded as high as $130.73 and last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 48136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

