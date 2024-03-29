Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Limbach Price Performance

Limbach stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Limbach by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

