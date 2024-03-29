Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.40. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 79,395 shares changing hands.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,205.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.