Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.00

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 8743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

