Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,994 shares of company stock worth $3,120,008 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

