Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.40.

Shares of MDGL opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

