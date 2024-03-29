Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$8.05. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

