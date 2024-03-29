Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.82

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 65151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

