Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.17

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.17 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 268.40 ($3.39). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,707,937 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.08) to GBX 318 ($4.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.76).

Man Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.15), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($237,527.06). Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

