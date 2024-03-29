Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.

Management Consulting Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About Management Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.