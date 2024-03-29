MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2,088.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $219.25 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

