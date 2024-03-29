Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.15 and a 52-week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

