MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.06

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
