MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.06

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

MasterBrand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,262,000 after buying an additional 3,160,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MasterBrand by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 716,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterBrand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,726,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

