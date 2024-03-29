Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.61. 32,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 55,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.33 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1082582 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

