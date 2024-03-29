Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on MREO
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.