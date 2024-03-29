Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

