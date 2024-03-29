Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

MGX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

