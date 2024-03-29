Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.69

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.69 and traded as high as C$73.71. Metro shares last traded at C$72.72, with a volume of 312,026 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.69.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.2641399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

