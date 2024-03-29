MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.