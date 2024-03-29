Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,368,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Shares of MU opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

