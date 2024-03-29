Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 64,000 shares changing hands.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

