Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Shares Up 1.5%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.
About Mill City Ventures III
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
