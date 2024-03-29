Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.95

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 9775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

