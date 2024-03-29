Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.70

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.39). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 2,573,135 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly bought 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,098 ($2,651.33). In related news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,098 ($2,651.33). Also, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($156,569.82). Insiders have bought a total of 120,242 shares of company stock worth $12,600,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

