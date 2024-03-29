Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $109.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

AXSM stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

