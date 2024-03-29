Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $5,211,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.