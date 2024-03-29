Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,442 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

