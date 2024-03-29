Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

