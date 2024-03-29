Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $26.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.68.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

