Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.
Mosaic Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
