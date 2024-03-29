Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $352.08

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $352.08 and last traded at $350.83, with a volume of 44848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.61.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.