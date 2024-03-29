Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.10

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 162901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

