M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5,518.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

