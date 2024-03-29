MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Up 3.2%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
MustGrow Biologics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
