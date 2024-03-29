Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $261.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

