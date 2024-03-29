Nabors Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.66 Per Share (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $10.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.14. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

