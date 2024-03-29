Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,044,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,044,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,893,932. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

